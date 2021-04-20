StockMarketWire.com - Franchise business Franchise Brands said reported first quarter adjusted earnings hit a record as turnover returned to pre-COVID 19 levels by the end of quarter.
Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, grew 24% to a record of £2 million year-on-year, the company said.
'Our ability to achieve 24% growth in EBITDA underpins the organic growth element of our strategic financial targets of £100m in run-rate revenues and adjusted EBITDA of £15m by the end of 2023,' the company said.
At 9:52am: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was 0p at 102.5p
