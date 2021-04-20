StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Mkango Resources said it had appointed Jones Group International as its US strategy advisor.

Washington-based Jones Group was led by retired General James Jones, a former National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama.

It would assist Mkango, advising on US critical materials security, energy security, market access and trade promotion.


At 9:59am: [LON:MKA] Mkango Resources Ltd Cmn Shs Npv Di share price was 0p at 9.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com