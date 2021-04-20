StockMarketWire.com - Kitchen services provider Filta swung to an annual loss as revenue fell sharply owning to the pandemic-fuelled drop in demand.
For 2020, pre-tax losses were £0.9 million from a profit of £0.9 million last year and revenue fell to £16.4 million from £24.9 million.
'We experienced significant disruption in our two biggest geographical markets of the UK and North America with turnover down 38% and 31% respectively,' the company said.
The company said it was 'not recommending the payment of a final dividend as it considers it prudent to continue to conserve cash until the trading recovery has gathered more momentum.'
