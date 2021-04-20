StockMarketWire.com - Energy investor Kistos has announced an equity financing to raise up to €52.5 million at 155p per share to help fund the acquisition of Tulip Oil Netherlands BV for €222.75 million.
The acquisition from Tulip Oil Holding BV was previously announced on 21 March 2021, with €60 million paid in cash and the issue to Tulip Oil Holding BV of shares representing a monetary value of €15.75 million.
As part of the acquisition, Tulip Oil Netherlands will issue €60 million of bonds to Tulip Oil Holdings, while the rest of the deal will be paid through the refinancing of existing bonds to the value of €87 million.
Chairman Andrew Austin said: 'This represents the culmination of many months of work and is, in my view, a hugely exciting development for stakeholders in Kistos.
'The portfolio of assets that we have acquired include profitable and cash generative producing assets, plus exploration and appraisal assets from which we are looking to deliver significant upside for our shareholders.'
The placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process launched by Panmure Gordon.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: