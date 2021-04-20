StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Landore Resources has announced the discovery of Bonanza grade gold on the BAM Gold Deposit in Ontario, Canada.
The company said: 'Bonanza grade gold reporting 432.0 grams/tonne gold over 0.32 metres has been intersected in drill hole 0421-785 from 191.5m on cut grid line 2850E in the footwall below the currently defined East pit of the BAM Gold Deposit. The gold is hosted in a quartz vein in a deformation zone.'
Chief executive Bill Humphries said: 'This significant Bonanza gold discovery in the footwall of the BAM Gold Deposit has further demonstrated its potential to become a multi-million ounce open pit resource with significant underground mining potential.'
At 1:27pm: [LON:LND] Landore Resources Ltd share price was 0p at 20.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
