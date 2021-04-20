StockMarketWire.com - Payments platform Boku has signed a partnership with a number of French mobile carriers to launch mobile identity products in France.
The partnership with SFR, Orange and Bouygues Telecom is intended to help protect consumers against cyber-hacks, account takeover attacks, SIM swap attacks, and other forms of digital fraud.
Boke general manager for identity Stuart Neal said: 'Boku has already built the most comprehensive network of direct mobile operator connections for identity and extending our capabilities into France is a major milestone as we continue to expand globally.'
Bouygues Telecom head of value design Richard Croft added: 'This partnership is key in ensuring the rapid deployment of Mobile ID, a service portfolio built in collaboration with our industry peers, where privacy-by-design is a core value.
'We also expect the partnership to support our continued efforts towards improving the quality and reach of such services.'
