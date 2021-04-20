StockMarketWire.com - Esports solutions provider Gfinity has appointed Thomas Preising to the newly-created role of chief revenue and transformation officer.
Preising, who joins from infrastructure equity fund AMP Capital, previously spent 16 years at Apple where he oversaw key emerging markets including India, Latin America and the Middle-East, before being appointed as global business operations director.
In his new role at Gfinity, Preising will head up the commercial, product and tech development teams, overseeing all revenue generation and technology transformation across the company.
Chief executive John Clarke said: 'Gfinity's strategic framework is now well established, with a focus on commercialising and scaling 'what we own', the Gfinity Digital Media group and our wholly owned technology IP, including our Tournament Platform.
'Tom has deep experience in these areas and will no doubt be instrumental in supporting the positive trajectory of the business.'
