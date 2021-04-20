StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company ECR Minerals has reported high-grade drilling results from the Bailieston gold project in the Victoria Goldfields in Australia.
The results are the first to be generated by its new drilling rig.
Chief executive Craig Brown said: 'As is to be expected with early-stage exploration drilling, not all holes reported today have intersected significant gold mineralisation, but we are very encouraged by the fact that BH3DD001 returned two high-grade intercepts, including one of 0.5 metres at 19 g/t gold, and all holes have provided data which will feed into our evolving geological model for the area.'
The Bailieston project is 100% owned by ECR's wholly owned Australian subsidiary Mercator Gold Australia and is located around 30 kilometres from the Fosterville gold mine owned by Kirkland Lake Gold, which includes the Blue Moon gold discovery confirmed by high-grade results from previous drilling by ECR.
At 2:19pm: [LON:ECR] ECR Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
