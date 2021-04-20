StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery company C4X Discovery has appointed Simon Harford, who has previously worked at GSK and Eli Lilly, to its board.
Harford, who is chief executive of Albireo Pharma, has joined as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
He was previously CFO of Parexel International and, prior to this, held various financial leadership roles at GSK as well as key financial management roles at Eli Lilly and Company.
Chairman Eva-Lotta Allan said: 'Simon brings a wealth of global pharmaceutical expertise across key financial markets, including the US where he is based.
'His deep understanding of global pharmaceutical financial strategy will be invaluable as we continue to grow C4XD and expedite major out-licensing deals such as our recent deals with Sanofi and Indivior.'
