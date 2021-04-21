StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining reported a fall in first-quarter production, but said it remained track to meet its annual production guidance.
In Q1 2021, Hochschild delivered attributable production of 85,738 gold equivalent, down from 94,120 last year.
Still, the company said it remained on track to deliver on its overall 2021 production target of 360,000-to-372,000 gold equivalent ounces and its all-in sustaining costs target of between $1,210 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance.
'We have delivered another solid start to the year with all our operations in line with expectations and remain on track to meet our 2021 production and cost targets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: