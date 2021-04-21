StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment said it had appointed senior director Adam Bellamy as its new chairman.
Bellamy, a previous chief financial officer of Pure Gym, would take the reins from the company's annual general meeting date of 5 May -- meaning outgoing chairman Nick Basing was standing down earlier than anticipated.
'His extensive knowledge of our business, as well as his wealth of experience in high-growth consumer-facing companies, make him ideally placed to oversee reopening and a return to growth,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
