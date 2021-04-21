StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had resumed the launch of its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma Advair Diskus in the US following approval from US Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA approved Hikma's amended abbreviated new drug application that was filed in January 2021.
'The amendment reflected enhanced packaging controls to meet new industry standards adopted since the initial submission of its ANDA,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was 0p at 2659p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: