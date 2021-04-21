StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust Asset Management reported an increase in assets under management and advice in the March quarter thanks to a rise in net inflows.
Assets under management and advice were £30.9 billion as at 31 March 2021, an increase of 5% over the quarter and 92% since 31 March 2020.
Net inflows of £1 billion were seen in the quarter, taking net inflows for the year to £3.5 billion and the AuMA to £30.9 billion, which was 'just shy of double the £16.1 billion on 31 March 2020,' the company said.
At 8:55am: [LON:LIO] Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price was 0p at 1345p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
