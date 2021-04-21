StockMarketWire.com - Bioplastics and radio frequency technology business Biome Technologies said revenue in the first quarter were in line with expectations, driven by growth in its bioplastics division.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, revenue rose to £1.4 million from £1.2 million year-on-year
Bioplastics revenue was 18% higher in Q1, with 'significant further revenue growth [expected] from this division is anticipated during 2021,' the company said.
'The necessary drivers for this growth are being successfully assembled in this half year and are expected to give rise to accelerated growth in the second half,' it added.
Revenues in the RF Technologies division in Q1 were £0.2m, in-line with the Q1 2020 comparable.
At 9:19am: [LON:BIOM] Biome Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 173p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: