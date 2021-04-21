StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Regional REIT said it had collected 90.4% of rents due for the firs quarter.

The total comprised 84.8% rent received, monthly rents of 2.9% and agreed collection plans of 2.7%.

The company said the 84.8% of rent received compared favourably with a collection of 83.8% for the equivalent period in 2020.


