StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said its specialist neonatal ventilator manufacturer SLE, acquired in July 2020, had received regulatory approval to sell its ventilators in China.
SLE received an immediate order from its distributor in China worth approximately £250,000 for delivery during May 2021.
'SLE has received approval for the SLE6000 in what is potentially one of our largest markets and also to announce that we have hit the ground running with a large order for immediate delivery,' the company said.
At 9:42am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 80.5p
