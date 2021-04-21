StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity posted a full-year loss after sales slumped, thought it said a transformation programme was complete and helped it to post positive operating earnings.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.3 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.1 million. Revenue dropped 28% to £57.8 million.
Parity made a modest operating profit of £23,000, compared to a year-on-year operating loss of £725,000.
Looking forward, Parity said that if the pandemic eases as expected, it anticipated more growth in the second half of 2021 as business confidence returns.
At 9:58am: [LON:PTY] Parity Group PLC share price was 0p at 7.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: