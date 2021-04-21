StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources investing company ADM Energy said it had entered into a non-binding collaboration agreement with OES Energy Services and 4Mation to explore opportunities to develop Barracuda field in in Nigeria.
OES Energy Services Limited, Nigeria's swamp rig services provider would provide the swamp drilling rigs required for the project, and 4Mation would provide a variety of project management services.
The collaboration agreement may be terminated by mutual consent.
At 10:03am: [LON:ADME] share price was 0p at 4.8p
