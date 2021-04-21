StockMarketWire.com - AIM listed African agricultural company, Agriterra Limited, has appointed Rui Sant'ana Afonso to the position of chief executive officer, and a member of the board of the company, with immediate effect.
Mr Sant'ana Afonso is a Mozambican citizen, who resides in Mozambique, and has been working with the company since March 2020 as CEO designate.
Previously he was executive director for Mozambique of AgDevCo for six years and, prior to that, worked as director of operations for G4S in Mozambique. In addition, he gained significant supply chain and logistics experience through his role as bulk cargo manager at the Port of Maputo, where he worked for six years.
Mr Sant'ana Afonso has a BSc in Agriculture and an MSC in Agricultural Economics and has held non-executive directorships in various companies in the food commodity sector in Mozambique.
He also brings to the role significant experience in the management and development of companies in the agricultural sector in Mozambique and, having worked with the company for the last year, it expects to continue to benefit from his strong management skills.
Caroline Havers, the current executive chair, will move to the role of non-executive chair as a result of the appointment.
