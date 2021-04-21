StockMarketWire.com - The directors of Natwest Group have declared half-yearly dividends on the 11 per cent and the 5.5 per cent cumulative preference shares.
Unless otherwise resolved by the board, the dividends will be paid on 28 May 2021 at the rate of 5.5 per cent and 2.75 per cent respectively, and will be paid to those preference shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 April 2021.
At 1:38pm: [LON:NWG] Natwest Group PLC share price was 0p at 147.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
