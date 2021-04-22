CA
22/04/2021 13:30 new housing price index
22/04/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
22/04/2021 07:00 trade balance
ES
22/04/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
22/04/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
22/04/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
22/04/2021 13:30 press confernce with ECB President Christine Lagarde
FR
22/04/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IE
22/04/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
22/04/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
UK
22/04/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
22/04/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
22/04/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/04/2021 15:00 leading Indicators
22/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com