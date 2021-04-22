StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Domino's Pizza reported a 'strong' first quarter with sales in its delivery business more than offsetting the lower sales from its -impacted collection business.
UK & Ireland system sales were up 18.7% to £371.3 million in the first quarter of the year, which was largely unaffected by the impact of Covid-19.
Like-for-like system sales, excluding splits, were up 18.5%.
Delivery growth was 6.8% in the quarter with collection reporting some recovery, now trading at 65% of 2019 levels.
The sale of the company's discontinued businesses in Sweden and Iceland is expected to be completed by the end of May.
The half year results is expected on 3 August 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
