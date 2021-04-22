StockMarketWire.com - Office space provider CLS said it had collected 93% of rents due for the second quarter, a modest improvement on last year's 91% rate.
Vacancy increased to 6.2% from 5.1% seen on 31 December 2020, primarily driven by recent lease expiries across the portfolio.
'Vacancy will continue to increase short-term following the completion of the recent German acquisitions,' the company said.
For the first quarter of 2021, 98% of rents due had now been collected, down from 99% last year, but an increase of 8% since the company's 14 January 2021 trading update.
