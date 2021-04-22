StockMarketWire.com - LXi REIT reaffirmed its quarterly dividend payment after reporting rent collection for the second-quarter ended June was 99%.
Rent collection would increase to 99.8% following receipt of short term rent deferrals agreed with tenants, the company said.
The company reaffirmed its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share for the first quarter of the financial year that commenced 1 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
