StockMarketWire.com - Infection and prevention control company Byotrol reported annual results that were 'substantially ahead' of the previous year on strong pandemic-led demand for sanitisers.
A secular shift towards the heightened importance of infection prevention, is expected to continue into 'the new financial year and beyond,' the company said.
For the year ended 31 March 3021, turnover is expected to be in excess of £11 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, over £1.7 million, up from £6.1 million and £0.3 million respectively.
The final results are expected to be released in July.
