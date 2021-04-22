StockMarketWire.com - Video game services provider Keywords Studios said it had acquired Climax Studios, a provider of game development services to the video games industry, for up to £43 million.
'The acquisition will bring significant additional scale to the group's largest service line, game development,' the company said.
Founded in 1988 and based in Portsmouth, Climax, led by CEO Simon Gardner, provides full game development, co-development, porting and technical consulting services to game publishers including Sony, Microsoft, 2K, Codemasters and Electronic Arts.
At 9:23am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: