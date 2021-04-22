StockMarketWire.com - The board of Secure Income REIT Plc has declared an interim quarterly dividend of 3.65 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021.
Dividends will be payable on 4 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 30 April 2021 and the ex-dividend date will be 29 April 2021.
The dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the company's tax exempt property rental business.
At 9:28am: [LON:SIR] Secure Income Reit PLC share price was 0p at 282p
