StockMarketWire.com - Social care and education services provider CareTech said its first-half results were in line with market expectations amid stronger revenue and earnings.
'The overall performance of the Group was in line with market expectations, with stronger revenues and increased EBITDA for the group when compared to the same period last year,' the company said.
The group's net capacity as at 31 March 2021 was 5,135 places, up from 4,984 places seen in September last year.
Occupancy levels in the mature estate remained at 83%.
The company reconfirmed its final dividend of 8.75 pence per share.
The company will report its unaudited half-year results on Thursday 17 June 2021.
At 9:30am: [LON:CTH] Caretech Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 447p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: