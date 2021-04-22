StockMarketWire.com - Animal health business Animalcare said Daxocox, used treat pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, had been granted marketing authorisation for the European Union.

Animalcare also announced an agreement under which Virbac, which will distribute Daxocox in the majority of European countries outside Animalcare's seven direct markets.

Virbac has existing distribution partnerships with Animalcare.

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.




At 9:34am: [LON:ANCR] Animalcare Group PLC share price was 0p at 164p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com