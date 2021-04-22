StockMarketWire.com - The board of Total Produce has resolved to pay a final dividend of 2.770 cent per share for the year ending December 2020.
The dividend will be paid on 28th May 2021 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 30th April 2021.
The ex-dividend date will be 29th April 2021 with a currency election date of 5th May.
At 9:36am: [LON:TOT] Total Produce PLC share price was 0p at 106p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: