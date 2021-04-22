StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Ince reported higher revenue following a recovery in the UK and ongoing momentum abroad.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, Revenue was to £97 million from £96.4 million last year, with net debt up to £7.1 million from £6.9 million.
'The outlook for the current year is positive as travel and other restrictions continue to ease,' the company said.
'Remote working is long established at Ince and we expect it to continue to some degree going forward but we regard the return to the office on a more regular basis as an important feature of the business,' it added.
