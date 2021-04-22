StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Arkle Resources said drilling is due to commence at its Mine River project in Counties Wicklow and Wexford in Ireland.
The company is targeted a 12 hole drill programme that would begin on 26 April.
The first thee holes to be drilled would focus on a new area 750 metres from previous discoveries where visible gold was found in recent trenching, the company said.
'Drilling is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks. Core analysis will be ongoing,' it added.
At 9:47am: [LON:ARK] share price was 0p at 1.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
