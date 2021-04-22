StockMarketWire.com - Renalytix AI plc has announced that the United States government has granted the company a 10-year Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) to provide KidneyIntelX early-stage kidney disease bioprognostic™ testing services.
The contract, offered through the General Services Administration (GSA), covers laboratory testing services that can be provided through more than 140 US government departments, agencies and affiliates, including the US Veterans Administration (VA), Department of Defense (DoD) military branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
Effective as of April 15, 2021, the contract has a five-year term with a five-year extension option, and is structured as an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract providing for an unlimited quantity of services over the contract term.
Under the contract, KidneyIntelX pricing is set at $950 per reportable result.
With the GSA contract in effect, KidneyIntelX testing is now available through the Federal Supply Schedule. Individual physicians operating within government sponsored healthcare programs can now order KidneyIntelX testing for their patients with diabetic kidney disease.
The GSA contract simplifies structuring service agreements with VA facilities, military installations, and tribal nations. It also facilitates contracting with the VA's regional healthcare networks (Veterans Integrated Service Networks or VISNs) to cover KidneyIntelX testing for their eligible patients.
The process to be granted a GSA contract can be considered further support for the quality and importance of KidneyIntelX testing. Securing a contract requires an application and rigorous review against specific criteria, including the status of the provider, the quality and dependability of the service provided, and the need for the testing service.
Dr James Post, nephrologist and chief of internal medicine at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in the Bronx, NY, said: 'Access to KidneyIntelX testing represents a significant development in the early detection, intervention and management of patients at risk for chronic kidney disease. With the clinical information provided by the KidneyIntelX risk score report, primary care physicians can identify and intervene early in the management of patients who are on a path for renal failure prior to direct involvement of a nephrologist or the need for dialysis.'
Tom McLain, president at RenalytixAI, added: 'This provides the opportunity for RenalytixAI to support our veterans, active military and Native American communities, and to expand our health system care delivery model. Achieving this contracting milestone allows us to make KidneyIntelX available to patients throughout the US government healthcare system. Executing on our market access strategy represents a substantial commercial opportunity for RenalytixAI.'
