StockMarketWire.com - Health care equipment company Deltex Medical reported wider annual losses as revenue was hurt by a fall in demand for elective surgeries the UK and overseas.
For the year ended 31 December 2020. pre-tax losses widened to £0.8 million from £0.2 million year-on-year as revenue fell to £2.4 million from £4.3 million.
The 44% year-on-year reduction in revenue reflected 'the near-complete closure of the global elective surgery market and the running down of stock levels by our distributors,' the company said.
Looking ahead, elective surgery volumes are 'starting to climb in the UK and overseas,' it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:DEMG] Deltex Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
