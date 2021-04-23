Interim Result
27/04/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
27/04/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/04/2021 Egdon Resources PLC (EDR)
28/04/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
28/04/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
28/04/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
29/04/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
29/04/2021 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
29/04/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/04/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
29/04/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/04/2021 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/04/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/04/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
Final Result
26/04/2021 United Oil & Gas PLC (UOG)
27/04/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
27/04/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
27/04/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
27/04/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
27/04/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)
27/04/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
28/04/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
28/04/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
28/04/2021 (HEIQ)
28/04/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
28/04/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
29/04/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
29/04/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
29/04/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
29/04/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
29/04/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
30/04/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
AGM / EGM
26/04/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
26/04/2021 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
27/04/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
27/04/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
27/04/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
27/04/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
28/04/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
28/04/2021 Global Invacom Group (GINV)
28/04/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
28/04/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
28/04/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
28/04/2021 Krm22 PLC (KRM)
28/04/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
28/04/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
28/04/2021 Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT)
28/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
28/04/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
28/04/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
28/04/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
28/04/2021 (CMRS)
28/04/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
28/04/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
28/04/2021 Fintel PLC (FNTL)
28/04/2021 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
28/04/2021 Eurasia Mining PLC (EUA)
28/04/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
29/04/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 Hawkwing PLC (HNG)
29/04/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)
29/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
29/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
29/04/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
29/04/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
30/04/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/04/2021 Argos Resources Limited (ARG)
30/04/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
30/04/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2021 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)
30/04/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
30/04/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
30/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
30/04/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
Trading Statement
26/04/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
28/04/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
28/04/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
28/04/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/04/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
29/04/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
29/04/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
29/04/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
Ex-Dividend
29/04/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
29/04/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
29/04/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
29/04/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
29/04/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
29/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
29/04/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
29/04/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
29/04/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
29/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
29/04/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
29/04/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
29/04/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
29/04/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
29/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
29/04/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
29/04/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
29/04/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
29/04/2021 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT)
29/04/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
29/04/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
29/04/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
29/04/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
29/04/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
29/04/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
29/04/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
