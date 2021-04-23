CA
28/04/2021 13:30 retail trade
29/04/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CN
27/04/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
26/04/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
28/04/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/04/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
29/04/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
26/04/2021 08:00 PPI
29/04/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
29/04/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
29/04/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area
29/04/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
27/04/2021 11:00 claimant count
28/04/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
28/04/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
27/04/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/04/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/04/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
29/04/2021 10:00 PPI
JP
26/04/2021 00:50 services producer price index
26/04/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
28/04/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
28/04/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
UK
27/04/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
28/04/2021 00:01 shop price index
29/04/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
US
26/04/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/04/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
27/04/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/04/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
28/04/2021 13:30 advance international trade in goods
28/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/04/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
29/04/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
29/04/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
