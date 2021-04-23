StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten, tin and gold mining company W Resources has appointed Jesus Martin as plant manager at the La Parrilla tungsten and tin project in Spain. Martin will bring more than 40 years of experience operating metallurgic and gravimetric plants, mostly on tungsten and tin projects in Spain, including Rodalquilar, Los Santos, Penouta and most recently the Barruecopardo tungsten mine in Western Spain.
The senior La Parrilla management team includes Pablo Neira - managing director, Juan Garcia Valledor - mine manager and Jesus Martin - plant manager. This appointment strengthens the management team at a key stage in the production ramp up at La Parrilla.
Michael Masterman, chairman of W Resources, commented: ‘I am pleased to welcome Jesus Martin to the La Parrilla management team. With the plant improvement plan recently completed he brings with him extensive experience and mining knowledge and strengthens the management team as we move towards reaching our T2 production run-rate later this year.
‘We are making good progress this month and have already shipped 40t of tungsten concentrate and 19.3t of tin concentrate, with further shipments confirmed in the coming weeks.’ He added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: