StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant operator Fulham Shore said it is targeting new locations for its restaurants following 'very encouraging' sales since reopening.
'Group sales in the week ended Sunday 18 April 2021 were very encouraging, being not only ahead of the previous week, but also ahead of the same week two years ago in April 2019,' the company said.
The results were achieved without indoor seeing.
As of today, Fulham Shore has re-opened 70 out of its 72 Franco Manca and The Real Greek restaurants for various combinations of al-fresco dining, delivery and collection services.
'Many of the restaurant locations we are seeing are available as a result of insolvency events and, as a result, are typically pre-existing fitted units. Sites of this nature have a lower opening cost to the group compared to shell units,' the company said.
'The board believes that the next few months may be the most exciting in the group's short history,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
