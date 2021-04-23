StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company LondonMetric Property said it had sold two assets let to M&S and Wickes in Derby for a combined consideration of £11.1 million at a blended NIY of 6.0% and a 7% surplus to the last reported book value.
The company sold an M&S Foodhall, to an overseas private investor for £6.2 million, with completion of the sale expected at the end of the year.
The Wickes store was sold to an overseas property company for £4.9 million, with completion of the sale expected in August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
