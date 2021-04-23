StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it expected annual revenue to 'significantly' top market expectations as strong sales momentum continued.
Audioboom expected to generate revenues 'significantly in excess of the current market expectations for the year and an increased adjusted EBITDA,' the company said.
Signed advertising bookings for the year now represented more than 95% of 'the recently upwardly revised market forecast for revenue in 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
