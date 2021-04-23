StockMarketWire.com - Wameja, a joint venture partner with Mastercard in the HomeSend global payment hub, has reported a 9% increase in average transaction value in the three months up to 31 March over the previous quarter.
Gross value flows across the platform too were up for the second consecutive quarter, up 12.2% on the preceding three months.
Payments terminating to a bank account on the HomeSend network as a percentage of gross value flows grew by 66%, up on the previous quarter’s 62%.
At 8:39am: [LON:WJA] share price was 0p at 6.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
