StockMarketWire.com - Brewer, distiller and retailer Adnams swung to an annual loss after the shutting of the hospitality industry, owing to the pandemic, dented beer and spirit sales and volumes.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses were £4.3 million, compared with a profit of £39K last year as turnover slipped to £51 million from £75 million.
The pandemic and lockdowns impacted the business and 'we saw beer volumes fall by 23% and spirits volumes fall by 31%,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
