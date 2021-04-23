StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Kore Potash said it pursuing the opportunity presented by the Summit Consortium to potentially fund for the construction of its Kola project would remain its focus for the next 12 months.
The company said it recent conditional fundraise - of approximately $12.5 million - puts it on a firm financial footing to complete its portion of the work needed on Kola for optimisation and beyond.
'The company is excited at the opportunity presented to us by the Summit Consortium to potentially finance the construction of the world class Kola Project. Pursuing this opportunity is the company's focus over the next 12 months,' the company said.
The company also said its drilling campaign at DX was completed during the quarter, and would review the next steps for the project after completing the current work programme.
At 9:24am: (LON:KP2) Kore Potash Plc Ord Usd0.001 share price was 0p at 0.62p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
