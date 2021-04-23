StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Wishbone has filed its drilling programme for the targets identified on its Red Setter Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Red Setter is located 13 km south-west of Newcrest Mining's Telfer Gold-Copper project.
The Programme of Works filed with the Western Australian Government is for up to 100 drill holes to depths of 300 metres over a 4 year period, designed to test for potential gold and copper mineralisation on multiple magnetic targets identified over a 3km x 1km area. Depth of cover to targets is estimated to be less than 100m.
Richard Poulden, Wishbone Gold's chairman, commented: ‘The submission of the Programme of Works to the DMIRS is an important step forward to start our maiden drilling programme at Red Setter.
‘The prospectivity of Red Setter for gold and copper was greatly improved with our recently flown high-resolution magnetic survey, as the strength and size of the magnetic targets far exceeded our original expectations in terms of understanding of the gold/copper target's geometry and prospectivity.’ He added.
At 9:36am:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
[LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: