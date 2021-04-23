StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production company Jadestone Energy said it had received court approval on its proposed plans to delist Canada shares.
Under the internal reorganisation plan, Jadestone Energy would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Jadestone Canada in exchange for new ordinary shares in Jadestone UK, on a one-for-one basis.
As a result of the arrangement, Jadestone Canada would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jadestone UK.
At 9:49am: [LON:JSE] Jadestone Energy INC share price was 0p at 55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
