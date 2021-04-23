StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal exploration firm Rockfire Resources has announced that a ground magnetic survey has highlighted multiple new target structures at the Company's 100%-owned Plateau gold deposit in North Queensland, Australia.
The Company has previously announced a JORC gold resource of 53,336 ounces of gold in the top 100 m from surface, however, the new ground magnetic data highlight structures which may be faults, veins, or dykes, some of which are already known to host high-grade gold found in rock samples.
Multiple structures have been highlighted which have not yet been explored and lie within 250 m of the Company's gold resource.
The company has reverse circulation drilling planned and several of these targets will be tested in the forthcoming drilling, expected to commence in May 2021.
David Price, chief executive, commented: ‘The Company is planning infill and extension drilling at both the Central Breccia and the Eastern Breccia, as well as exploration drilling close to both gold resources.’
At 9:50am:
[LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
