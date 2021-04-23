StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said drilling results from the drilling programme at the Llechfraith mine area had shown signs of gold mineralisation.
Gold mineralisation had been proven in the veins identified from the drilling, with individual values up to 4.25 grams per tonne.
Two other identified vein systems were intersected in the drilling - and now confirmed as hosting gold mineralisation - are also targets for further exploration.
'The intersection of values strongly reinforces Alba's view that the newly modelled zone, which Alba is calling the Llechfraith Lode, is a key target for future development and production at Clogau-St David's,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: