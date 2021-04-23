StockMarketWire.com - UK-based company firm BSF Enterprise (BSFA), incurred a loss for the period ended 31 March 2020 of £33,885.
The loss is due to ongoing administrative expenses of £33,885 reflecting the company's professional fees, legal fees and accountancy fees.
The BSF's cash balance as of 31 March 2020 was £490,153 and it had no debt as of 31 March 2020. During the period ended 31 March 2020, there were no dividends paid.
The company has been created to consider opportunities within the innovation marketing and technology sector.
BSF is looking for an acquisition target that focuses on trade innovation, data-driven analytics and technology to maximise sales and assist companies to enter new markets.
