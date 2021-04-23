StockMarketWire.com - Blackrock Greater European Trust (BRGE) reported over the six-months to 28 February 2021, a net asset value (NAV) per share returned 14.0%, outperforming the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index which returned 7.8%.
Over the same period, the company’s share price returned 18.8% (all percentages calculated in sterling terms with dividends reinvested). This was achieved notwithstanding a strengthening of sterling against most currencies in the markets in which investments are held.
The company’s revenue return per share for the six-month period ended 28 February 2021 amounted to 0.54p compared with 0.56p for the corresponding period in 2020, a decrease of 3.6%.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic effects, some companies have cut or cancelled their dividend payments, and this is likely to continue while economic activity resumes and balance sheets are mended.
Accordingly, the board’s intention is to pay a flat dividend at the half- year stage, utilising its revenue reserve where necessary. Most of the company’s income typically is generated in the second half of the year.
The board has declared an interim dividend of 1.75p (2020: 1.75p) per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 June 2021 to shareholders on the company’s register on 7 May 2021, the ex-dividend date being 6 May 2021. At 1:42pm: [LON:BRGE] Blackrock Greater Europe Inv Trust Plc share price was 0p at 491p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
