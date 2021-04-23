StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab), a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody, for use in women with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer who have progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum containing regimen.
The approval makes dostarlimab the first anti-PD-1 therapy available for endometrial cancer in Europe.
Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer (COO) and president R&D, GSK, said: ‘Women with recurrent endometrial cancer, or advanced disease that has progressed on or after chemotherapy, currently have limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. Today's approval of dostarlimab means that for the first time in Europe, these women will have access to a new, innovative and much-needed therapy.’
Dr Ana Oaknin, head of the gynaecologic cancer program at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) said: ‘As we saw in the pivotal GARNET trial that supported this approval, treatment with dostarlimab has the potential to provide clinically significant and durable responses in patients who formerly had few treatment options. This approval represents a step forward, providing a new treatment for women with recurrent or advanced dMMR/MSI-H endometrial cancer who have previously failed a platinum-based chemotherapy.’
Endometrial cancer is found in the inner lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. It is the most common type of cancer that affects the female reproductive organs and is the sixth most prevalent cancer in women worldwide.
